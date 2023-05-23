Edward Waters University adds women's tennis as varsity sport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in Edward Waters history the Tigers will field a women's tennis team.
EWU made the announcement on Tuesday, May 23.
It's the 17th varsity sport and ninth female varsity sport at the school.
The women's tennis team will compete as a member of the SIAC Conference starting in the Spring of 2024.
Women's tennis is the sixth new sport added at EWU since 2020.
The Lady Tigers will play their home matches and practice on campus at the new Edward Waters Tennis Complex.
The school says the women's tennis team's head coach will be announced at a later date.