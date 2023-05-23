Edward Waters University adds women's tennis as varsity sport

For the first time in the over 150-year history of the school, Edward Waters is starting a women's tennis program. The Lady Tigers begin play in Spring of 2024.

EWU made the announcement on Tuesday, May 23.

It's the 17th varsity sport and ninth female varsity sport at the school.

The women's tennis team will compete as a member of the SIAC Conference starting in the Spring of 2024.

Women's tennis is the sixth new sport added at EWU since 2020.

The Lady Tigers will play their home matches and practice on campus at the new Edward Waters Tennis Complex.