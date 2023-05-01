Edward Waters softball visits Sports Final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the best college softball teams in the Sunshine State, the Edward Waters Tigers, stopped by Sports Final with First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter Sunday night.
EWU has a 39-7 overall mark, a new single season program record for victories, and are 19-3 in the SIAC.
The Tigers won 2023 SIAC softball east division title and they're a number one seed in the conference tournament.
Head Coach Mike Ellison and seniors Tiara Peters, Nyiha Williams and Emily Smith joined the show Sunday night to talk about this incredible season.