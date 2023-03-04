Edward Waters Softball splits doubleheader versus Florida National

The Tigers beat the Conquistadors 3-1 in the first game of the doubleheader, but dropped Game 2 4-3 to Florida National.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Edward Waters Tigers faced a tough Florida National squad Monday, April 3 in an afternoon doubleheader at J. Gardner "Nip" Sams Memorial Park.

Thanks to a solid start by Alyssa Charter-Smith on the mound and a clutch late two-RBI single from Kayla Saunders the Tigers took game one 3-1 over the Conquistadors.

In game two of the doubleheader, Florida National scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to come back and beat EWU 4-3.