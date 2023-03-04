Edward Waters Softball splits doubleheader versus Florida National

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Edward Waters Tigers faced a tough Florida National squad Monday, April 3 in an afternoon doubleheader at J. Gardner "Nip" Sams Memorial Park.
Thanks to a solid start by Alyssa Charter-Smith on the mound and a clutch late two-RBI single from Kayla Saunders the Tigers took game one 3-1 over the Conquistadors.
In game two of the doubleheader, Florida National scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to come back and beat EWU 4-3.
The Tigers record now stands at 26-6 on the season and they'll face Brewton-Parker College Tuesday, April 4 for another doubleheader starting at 1pm.