JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Greg Ruffin has recruited high school football in the state of Florida for years. But he always left the Sunshine State -- particularly the First Coast -- confused.

"I always thought, 'they're in Jacksonville. Why can't you win in Jacksonville?'" Ruffin said.

"They" is Edward Waters College. "They" are now coached by Ruffin, who took over the reigns of the program in December.

"We had 81 kids in the program when I got here. After off-season training, spring ball, and all that, there's only 25 guys from the previous year. We brought in over 103 new guys," Ruffin explained, "Everybody that scored a touchdown here this year has been a freshman.

"...we just want them to know that 'hey! Age won't be our excuse this year."

And it hasn't been.

For the first time since November 12, 2016, Edward Waters won a football game (September 8 vs. Point University). And for the first time since the 2014 season, the Tigers won back-to-back games (vs. Point, September 22 vs. Cumberland).

"Guys won the game. They shook each other's hand. They ran down to the other goal line. They took a knee. I went down to address the team and we left the field. Because I want them to be accustomed to doing this," Ruffin explained, "this ain't the first time it's gonna happen here. And it's not the last time it's gonna happen here. And so we're gonna get used to winning here"

Ruffin and his staff's passion has proved to be just as contagious as winning.

"He gives you the urge to compete. The urge to win. He believes in winning. And he embedded that in us. So we have no choice but to try our best to win," Kennard Mahone, a senior defensive back, said.

And though the Tigers suffered a setback this past Saturday, September 28, at Keiser, they haven't lost their focus.

As Ruffin said, "every week, when we're done playing, when people say 'Edward Waters' -- we're gonna put some respect behind our name."

