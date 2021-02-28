Edward Waters College women's basketball advances to GCAC Championship

The Lady Tigers will host tomorrow's final at 2 p.m. The men's basketball team was eliminated by Talladega in the tourney semifinals

The historic season marches on.

Already having wrapped up the first regular season crown in program history -- to the tune of a perfect, 9-0 run through the conference -- Charmaine Wilson's Lady Tigers are now back in the GCAC Women's Basketball Tournament final for the third time in four years, following an 80-76 win over Talladega Saturday night.

Edward Waters last appeared in the title game in 2019, losing by two points in a heartbreaking loss. They'll look to avenge that loss when they take on Knox College at 2 p.m. at the Adam-Jenkins Center in Jacksonville on Sunday.

GCAC Awards were also handed out Saturday night, with Wilson being named the conference's Coach of the Year. Junior Sha'Kawanza Brown was named the GCAC Defensive Player of the Year; she and senior La'Quanza Glover were named First-Team GCAC and the All-Defense Team.