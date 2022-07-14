Edward Waters athletics continues transition towards full-time NCAA Division II membership

EWU has been approved to move to Year 2 of the NCAA Division II membership process and will be eligible for postseason play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University has been approved to move to year two of the NCAA Division II membership process.

EWU was originally approved to begin their NCAA Division II transitional period in July of 2021, after being a long-time member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Year two of the process will allow each of Edward Waters' 16 varsity sports teams to compete fully at the NCAA Division II level.

Edward Waters will also be able to compete fully as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

The news is big for Tigers football coach Toriano Morgan and his squad who have been picked to finish sixth in the SIAC this fall. In his first season, Morgan went 4-7.

Morgan got the head coaching job late in the offseason. Now that he's had a full offseason, the Tigers athletic department is excited to see how far he can take the program.

"Seeing what he was able to do during that particular short period of time was very noteworthy and I'm looking forward to what he's going to do this year. No pressure coach, but we want to win all of our games," EWU athletic director, Dr. Paul Bryan, said.