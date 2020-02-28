It's a bird! It's a plane! Nope, it's just Javarius Davis.

The Ed White High school football standout is a speedster and some think he has a shot at beating the all-time 40-yard-dash record at the NFL Combine this year.

John Ross, former Washington Husky and current Cincinnati Bengal, holds the current record at 4.22.

Sports Director Chris Porter says Davis is fast enough to break the record, and many agree. His lowest official time is 4.24, but additional training sessions and the added pressure of the Combine may just push him to break past that.

"He has that blazing speed and has the physical capability of breaking the record, we'll just have to see what happens," says Porter.

RELATED: 2020 NFL Combine Central

Davis was a 2-way star during his time at Ed White, excelling both as a RB and a DB. Known for his speed and explosiveness, he consistently made First Coast Sport's 'Play of the Week' as a senior.

He signed with the University of Auburn where he netted over 150 career tackles and 8 career interceptions.

Davis will run the 40-yard-dash on Sunday. For updates on his time and more information from the 2020 NFL Combine, click here for more.

INTERVIEW WITH DAVIS: