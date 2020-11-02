The Jacksonville Icemen and the ECHL announced Tuesday that forward Chase Lang has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 3-9.

Lang scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at Norfolk on Friday, recorded two goals and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Admirals on Saturday and added a goal and assist in a 6-3 win at South Carolina on Sunday.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang leads the Icemen with 14 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season.

Lang has posted 66 points (25g-41a) in 124 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Allen, Rapid City and Quad City while adding five points (2g-3a) in 34 career American Hockey League games with Iowa.

Prior to turning pro, Lang tallied 155 points (66g-89a) in 244 career games in the Western Hockey League with Calgary and Vancouver.

On behalf of Chase Lang, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Icemen will return home top open up a four-game homestand beginning on Friday, February 14 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.