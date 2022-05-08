Duval will celebrate Tony Boselli's induction into the Hall of Fame in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.
Jacksonville will celebrate the Jaguars first ever Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Tony Boselli, at the Jaguars v. Texans game on October 9.
Boselli was honored at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, earlier this year, but now Duval will get a chance to show him love.
He'll receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime, presented by Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter and Jaguars Owner Shad Khan.
A documentary about Boselli's life and career will also premiere that weekend.
If you would like to get seats for this event, head to jaguars.com/tickets.