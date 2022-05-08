Duval will celebrate Tony Boselli's induction into the Hall of Fame in October

Boselli accepted his nomination at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio, earlier this year. Now it's time to bring the party to Duval at the Oct. 9 Jags game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

Jacksonville will celebrate the Jaguars first ever Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Tony Boselli, at the Jaguars v. Texans game on October 9.

Boselli was honored at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, earlier this year, but now Duval will get a chance to show him love.

He'll receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime, presented by Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter and Jaguars Owner Shad Khan.

A documentary about Boselli's life and career will also premiere that weekend.