JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a story of perseverance, unity and dedication. A group of 6-year-old boys are headed to a championship football game in Miami this Sunday.

They are considered the number one youth football team in their league.

The Duval Jags are beating all odds on a national level.

“Anything will be appreciated because as fathers and coaches, parents give what they have on the grand scheme of things how everything is inflated right now,” said Coach Shaun Ransom, Sr.

Ransom’s team of football players are six years old, but he says they play on an advanced level.

“Park ball is usually city wide, like you playing against talent in your city but at our park, the Duval Jags, we play in a national league,” said Ransom.

“We play in like a national league and out of this national league, we play against teams who are from Virginia, Washington, Florida, Georgia," said Ransom.

The team is a 6U team, headed for a championship game which has taken hard work physically but also mentally for some players.

“Our kids are faced with a lot of adversity at a young age these days, and I’m a coach who is also a father, my son plays as well and for me to go out there and show kids who have fathers who are incarcerated or who have passed away how men should act, it’s big for me,” said Ransom.

As the boys prepare for Sunday, donations are needed. Their fundraising goal is $7,000, so far they have $3,000.