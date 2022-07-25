Duval County Athletic Director reflects on coaching career, second family after winning national award

Tammie Talley was recently named National Athletic Director of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you have a family consisting of 16,500 people your head is naturally going to spin.

"Hopefully I look like a swan on the top and you don't see the mad woman on the bottom feet going feverishly," Duval County Athletic Director, Tammie Talley, said.

Everyday, Talley makes sure 15,000 athletes and 1,500 coaches are given the best opportunity to succeed.

When they do, a piece of her goes with them.

"I 100 percent feel like I am going with them and I know our coaches feel that way I know our athletic directors feel that way because they have helped raise these student athletes a lot of times we as coaches and athletic directors are with our student athletes more than our parents are," Talley said.

Her decade long devotion to the entire county culminated thousands of miles away at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association awards in Altoona, Iowa. It's where Talley was named National Athletic Director of the Year, an honor that left her speechless.

"Again how am I getting this award for doing something that I absolutely love it was shock it was happiness it was excitement," Talley said.

Talley went to Crescent Beach High School, graduated from UNF and went on to coach at Paxon and Mandarin.

She was also the athletic director at both schools before transitioning to become the county AD a decade ago. She's dedicated her life to kids all around the county, enough to make any woman mad, but not when you love what you do.