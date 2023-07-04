2023 DUUUVAL Draft Party will be held at Daily’s Place

After finishing first in the AFC South last season, the Jaguars hold the 24th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced plans for the 2023 DUUUVAL Draft Party at Daily’s Place.

The Jaguars will celebrate the selection with a free fan event in the downtown amphitheater at 7 p.m on April 27, accompanied by live draft analysis and on-stage appearances by Head Coach Doug Pederson and select Jaguars players.

Gates 1 and 4 will open at 7 p.m. Fans in attendance will have the chance to purchase draft hats and special edition 2023 DUUUVAL Draft t-shirts.

Beginning at 8 p.m., fans can watch NFL Network coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft on three big screens inside the amphitheater.

As an exclusive benefit, Jaguars Season Ticket Members will have early access to draft party tickets on Friday, April 7 and should check their email for more information.