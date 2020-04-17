JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2020 NFL Draft is going to be fully virtual. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be making the picks from his home. The league has giving 58 prospects camera kits for their homes, head coaches and general mangers will work from their homes connecting in with their core teams making their picks. The coaches and general managers will have multiple ways to get their picks in or make trades. They can communicate through conference calls, Microsoft teams or email.

As for how this broadcast is going to look. Well it will look a lot like what you’ve been seeing from us here at First Coast News. The reporters will be filing reports from their homes and there will be a few anchors in studio at ESPN anchoring the broadcast.

Peter O’ Reilly, EVP of Club Business and League Events says the NFL is going to use the three day draft to honor the folks who have been working on the front lines to protect us from the coronavirus, first responders, nurses, doctors and grocery store workers.

O’ Reilly, says the chance to infuse something positive into the millions of Americans who have been affected by COVID-19 is what makes him excited about the draft.