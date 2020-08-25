Minshew is known nationally for his personality, competitiveness, and mustache.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Fantasy football owners have a chance to win a free case of beer if they draft Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in the first round this football season.

Bud Light said any fan who posts a photo on Twitter of their choice and uses the hashtag #BudlightMinshewDraft can be entered to win.

The company will choose a total of 250 winners.

Tip for any fantasy football fans: If you keep Minshew in the game as often as possible, consider stacking your roster by adding another Jaguars player who usually makes plays with Minshew, like DJ Chark at wide receiver. When Minshew magic happens on the field, it will pay off with double points for you.

This is not the first time Minshew has been connected to the world of brews. Last season, Hyperion brewing renamed their "Teal N' Gold" to "Minshew Mafia" in honor of the mustachioed QB.