Jaguars assistant Chris Doyle resigned from staff Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most controversial hires of the offseason came out of Jacksonville this February. Urban Meyer added Chris Doyle as the director of sports performance. Doyle parted ways with Iowa after multiple players accused him of racial bias and mistreatment.

Chris Doyle came to us this evening to submit his resignation and we have accepted. Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.