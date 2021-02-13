x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Sports

Jaguars assistant Chris Doyle resigned from staff Friday night

Just one day after Doyle was announced to Urban Meyer's staff in Jacksonville, he resigns from the staff.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle on Thursday, Feb. 11, 20201, by saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after scores of former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most controversial hires of the offseason came out of Jacksonville this February. Urban Meyer added Chris Doyle as the director of sports performance. Doyle parted ways with Iowa after multiple players accused him of racial bias and mistreatment. 

Late Friday night, Doyle has resigned from the staff. 

STATEMENT FROM JAGUARS HEAD COACH URBAN MEYER

 Chris Doyle came to us this evening to submit his resignation and we have accepted. Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.