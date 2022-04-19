Coach Doug Pederson throws heat, talks NFL Draft before Tuesday's Jumbo Shrimp game

Doug Pederson threw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Jumbo Shrimp game. He also discussed the NFL Draft and the Jaguars mentality ahead of next Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson was eager to get on the mound and throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Jumbo Shrimp game.

Not as eager as Jaguars fans are to know who the first year head coach and the team's front office will take with the No. 1 overall pick next Thursday.

"You know, one of the things is just really kind of going through the board and evaluating everything and making sure we got every stone turned over and doing a deep dive on everybody, and it's really making sure that the guys we add to our roster are the guys that we want," Pederson said at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Pederson added the next 8-10 days will be about solidifying who is the player that can make the biggest impact on the team right away and to do "right by the organization."

The first year head coach added he's thrilled to be in-person for voluntary workouts and excited to grow personal connections with his players.