JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told the media Wednesday that rookie linebacker Travon Walker is day-to-day with a high ankle injury.

Walker, who was the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, did not practice with the team Wednesday.

Walker has tallied 22 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in his rookie season.