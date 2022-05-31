Doug Pederson happy with first look at Laviska Shenault as a punt returner during OTAs

Pederson said the Jaguars wide receiver is a good fit at the position given his size and strength.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Laviska Shenault looks the part of a dynamic offensive player.

He possesses the size and strength, standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He also weighs 210 pounds.

This wide receiver isn't afraid to lower his shoulder pads.

However, through his first two seasons, Shenault has struggled to produce as he has failed to eclipse 65 catches and 650 yards of his first two seasons.

Head coach Doug Pederson is hoping a taste of a new position could help jumpstart his play on the outside.

Shenault is one of several players who are returning punts during OTAs as Jamal Agnew continues to recover from a season ending hip injury.

"I just walked up to him on the field and asked him if he's ever done it and he's like oh yeah I've done it before and this and that and I said why don't you just get back there," Pederson said.