Doug Pederson gives Jaguars veterans next week's mandatory minicamp off

Pederson says the team earned the week off after a solid few weeks of OTAs. He also gave an injury update on QB C.J. Beathard and LB Jordan Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, has given veterans next week's mandatory minicamp off.

"I've done this kind of thing in the past. At the same time I wanted to see this group work and work together," Pederson said,

"It wasn't final until the last week or so for me to make the decision and again these guys have worked extremely hard, they've earned it, they deserve it, and we've got done as a staff what we've needed to get done and we'll get ready for camp," he added.

Pederson said rookies, select veterans, and injured players who are working their way back will be in attendance for minicamp.

Mandatory minicamp runs from Monday to Wednesday.

Pederson also said backup quarterback, C.J. Beathard should be ready for training camp after being injured and carted off the field at Monday's OTAs.