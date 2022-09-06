Doug Pederson gives Jaguars veterans next week's mandatory minicamp off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, has given veterans next week's mandatory minicamp off.
"I've done this kind of thing in the past. At the same time I wanted to see this group work and work together," Pederson said,
"It wasn't final until the last week or so for me to make the decision and again these guys have worked extremely hard, they've earned it, they deserve it, and we've got done as a staff what we've needed to get done and we'll get ready for camp," he added.
Pederson said rookies, select veterans, and injured players who are working their way back will be in attendance for minicamp.
Mandatory minicamp runs from Monday to Wednesday.
Pederson also said backup quarterback, C.J. Beathard should be ready for training camp after being injured and carted off the field at Monday's OTAs.
Linebacker Jordan Smith was also injured on Monday. Pederson said he will have surgery and be out for the season with a knee injury.