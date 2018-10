The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Blake Bortles will start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in London.

In a statement by Doug Marrone, he said he believes Bortles gives the team the best chance to win. "I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win," Marrone said.

