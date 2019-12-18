JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was selected to his fifth career and third consecutive Pro Bowl Tuesday.

Campbell, who is a three-time captain of the Jaguars defense, has displayed impressive productivity and durability during his 12-year professional career.

Entering Week 16, he has played in 184 career games, the second-most among active defensive linemen in the NFL, during his nine years in Arizona and three in Jacksonville. His 166 starts during the span are the third-most among active defensive linemen across the league. He has posted 88.0 sacks during his career and 11 consecutive seasons with at least 5.0 sacks, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Since joining the Jaguars in 2017, he has eight multi-sack games, tied for the sixth-most such games in the league during that span. In addition, his 151 tackles for loss since entering the league in 2008 are the second-most in the NFL during that span.

Campbell now joins former OT Tony Boselli (five selections), former WR Jimmy Smith (five), former DT Marcus Stroud (three), former RB Maurice Jones-Drew (three) and former QB Mark Brunell (three) as the only players to be selected for at least three Pro Bowls while playing for the Jaguars.

The following players were named alternates for the Pro Bowl, the NFL’s annual All-Star competition to be played in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 26: K Josh Lambo (first alternate), RB Leonard Fournette (second alternate), DE Josh Allen (second alternate), P Logan Cooke (third alternate) and WR DJ Chark Jr. (third alternate).