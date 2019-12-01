TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite playing without star forward Zion Williamson the entire second half, No. 1 Duke (14-1) was able to hold off a strong effort from No. 13 Florida State (13-3) Saturday afternoon. A Cam Reddish three with 0.8 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as the Noles are now 1-2 in ACC play.

Behind 21 points from redshirt senior Phil Cofer, FSU took a 39-38 lead into halftime. The Noles shot just 40-percent from the floor but did outrebound the Blue Devils 39-34.

Even without Williamson, though, the Blue Devils still have the other, top two recruits from the Class of 2018. R.J. Barrett scored 32, and Reddish added 20 points. Combined with the Noles’ 17 turnovers, the Blue Devils proved to be too much for the senior-laden Noles.

In addition to Cofer’s 21 points, Florida State was led by Mfiondu Kabengale’s 24 points and 10 rebounds – including a 2 of 3 performance at the line with under 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Florida State returns to action Monday when they travel to take on Pitt (11-5, 1-2).