Despite a new coach and young roster, Riverside promises 'a lot of upsets' this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside's outstanding 2021 season came to a halt in the 6A semifinals last year.

An end to a great season and the end for one of the longest tenured head coaches in Jacksonville as O.J. Small stepped down from his post after 11 years.

Offensive coordinator Antwan Nicholas takes over as head coach after spending seven years as the offensive coordinator.

After losing several key contributors, including Jaheim Singletary, who is now playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, Riverside is expected to have a bit of a down season.

But the Generals say, not so fast.

"A lot of upsets, a lot of people have us ranked low, losing games. I believe in me and my team that we're going to upset a lot of people. A lot of games people think we're going to lose and we're going to come out and win. A lot of upsets," Generals wide receiver, Patrick Cooper, said.