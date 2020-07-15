Report: Yulee’s Derrick Henry and Titans agree to long-term deal by franchise tag deadline

FOX's Jay Glazer reports it is a four-year deal. Henry was set to play on the one-year franchise tag if the two sides did not reach agreement by 4 p.m.

Before the stroke of midnight – or, rather, the 4 p.m. deadline – the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry got it done.

After weeks, if not months, of negotiations, the NFL’s leading rusher is getting paid and will be in Nashville for the long-term. FOX's Jay Glazer reports it will be a four-year deal.

The Titans placed the franchise tag on the Yulee native this March; having signed that tender and without a long-term deal, Henry would’ve played on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 before becoming a free agent in 2021. But with a deal now in place, Henry knows his long-term future – and will be making more than the $10.2 million he would’ve made on the franchise tag.

If he had played on the franchise tag, Henry would’ve been the fifth highest-paid running back, trailing Christian McCaffrey ($16M), Ezekiel Elliott ($15M), Le’Veon Bell ($13.1M), and David Johnson ($13M).

The Yulee High School graduate carried the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019-2020, claiming the NFL’s rushing title and amassing 1,746 total yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry posted career highs in nearly every statistical category in his fourth season in Nashville.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans did opt to pay Henry’s quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill will begin the first year of a four-year extension this fall. He went on SiriusXM Radio Tuesday to voice his support for Henry.

“I respect Derrick. I loved playing with Derrick, think he played his tail off this year and he should be paid,” Tannehill said. “So, you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that’s something I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week. So, obviously would love to see Derrick get extended and I’ll be keeping an eye on that.”