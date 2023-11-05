Defending champion Edward Waters Baseball still alive at the 2023 HBCU World Series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The defending champs aren't going down without a fight.
Edward Waters Baseball lost its opening game of the 2023 HBCU World Series to Albany State 3-2.
Then, the Tigers bounced back Thursday, beating Savannah State 9-5 in an elimination game.
EWU will play Bluefield State Friday morning at 10 in another win-or-go-home matchup.
The winner between Edward Waters and Bluefield State will get a rematch against one-seed Albany State in the 2023 HBCU Division II World Series championship.