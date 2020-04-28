Former Glynn Academy and Miami running back DeeJay Dallas is taking his talents to the Pacific Northwest to play for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks drafted Dallas with the 144th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His mom Mayonna Bess-Mountain says she was filled with joy when her son received the phone call from the Seahawks.

“I heard him say, 'I'm ready! I'm ready!' When I heard him say 'I'm ready,' I knew that was the call. I just started clapping and giving glory to God," Bess-Mountain said.

Bess-Mountain said she knew DeeJay was gifted when she put him in gymnastics at two years old.

“All he wanted to do was run, run, run. He didn't care about the other stuff: all he wanted to do was run -- and he was fast," she said.

Fast and gifted, DeeJay was introduced to sports by his uncle. His mom says DeeJay had a competitive fire at an early age.

“Baseball, [he tried] to play every position on the field. You had to say 'hey Deejay that's not your position!' But he was always a competitor never wanted to lose," Bess-Mountain recalled.

"Playing soccer on Jekyll [Island], [he was] the most aggressive on the team. I said 'you've got to hurry up and get of age so you can play some football because you're out here trying to tackle kids!'"

DeeJay Dallas immersed himself in all sports at a young age.

Mayonna Bess-Mountain

It was on the football field that DeeJay truly excelled at every level. His senior season, he led the Glynn Academy Red Terrors to the GHSA 5A State Championship game. But his mom said it wasn’t easy.

“He had to deal with a lot of adversity along the way, but I said 'what God has for you, it’s for you.' In God's time he will put you where you need to be," Mayonna Bess-Mountain said.

In the NFL, Dallas will prove to his younger siblings that hard work eventually pays off. His mom said she most proud of the man DeeJay has become: a respectful, humble, God fearing man.