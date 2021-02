Alex Bowman wins the pole after Wednesday night's qualifying.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 finished up Wednesday night with Alex Bowman taking the pole position.

POLE: Alex Bowman wins the pole for Sunday's #Daytona500. Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron gets the outside pole.



Hendrick sweeps the front row for the seventh time. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 11, 2021

The top half of Wednesday night's qualifying looks like this:

1) Alex Bowman

2) William Byron

3) Aric Almirola

4) Bubba Wallace

5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6) Kevin Harvick

7) Christopher Bell

8) Ryan Preece

9) Austin Dillon

10) Daniel Suarez