Daytona International Speedway excited to welcome fans back to Daytona 500 with no restrictions

Track President Frank Kelleher says he expects around 150,000 people in attendance for the Great American Race.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Great American Race is back and track officials expect 150,000 people to pack into the Daytona International Speedway Sunday.

"The UNOH fan zone, all of our hospitality areas, everything is sold out and that really just speaks to the momentum of our sport the health of our sport, and it definitely proves that we offer an amazing guest experience," said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President.

The 2021 edition of the race had a limited capacity audience, which included COVID-19 screening before entry and mask wearing throughout the venue.

This year, the track is asking fans to wear masks in indoor spaces only. Other than that, it's back to normal.

"There really is just this sense of satisfaction of (fans) outdoors, there are no restrictions, they are here to enjoy a sport that they love and are passionate about, and they get to catch up with their friends that are coming from around the country as well," Kelleher added.