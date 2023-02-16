Daytona 500 race director continues to carve path for the next generation

In 2022, Jusan Hamilton became the first black race director in Daytona 500 history. He also oversees NASCAR's diversity program.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ever wonder who calls penalties at the Daytona 500? Communicates with track officials?

He sits in between the collage of grandstand seats in the Daytona International Speedway tower.

From a the outside it looks like a one-way mirror, from the inside it's the perfect vantage point for the race's head referee.

"I'm responsible for everything that happens inside the facility as the voice that's going to communicate what we need both competition wise, logistics, and in communication with broadcasts." Daytona 500 Race Director, Jusan Hamilton, said.

It's the second straight year Hamilton will be the Daytona 500 Race Director.

"I work for NASCAR as a sanctioning body kind of like a league office in other sports where we travel around to each facility throughout the year. I think I'll go to 25 races this year as race director between myself and one other race director we'll do all of the cup series events this year." Hamilton said.

Hamilton is the first ever Black Race Director at the Daytona 500, an honor he doesn't take lightly as the overseer of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity competition programs.

The programs provide women and minorities opportunity in NASCAR.

"That program is a huge part for what you see on track for who you see on track working on the race teams and competing." Hamilton said.

Hamilton's dream was to become a race car driver, instead he's found a new passion.

With every call, Hamilton is making history and giving hope for other minorities.