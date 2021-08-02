2021 Daytona 500 Central

Interviews, stories, and more from Speedweeks 2021, leading up to the 63rd Annual Daytona 500

Like it does every year, the 63rd annual Daytona 500 promises to be a "race unlike any other."

In 2021, it truly will be.

Between limited fan capacity to a condensed schedule for Speedweeks, the lead-up to this year's Great American Race will certainly be different. COVID-19 protocols will still be in effect for spectators and drivers -- although the teams will at least be able to arrive the Tuesday before race day, unlike the second half of the 2020 season, where they wouldn't arrive to a track until the Saturday before.

The First Coast Sports Team will be there every step of the way with stories from drivers, fans and more, as we get you set for the 2021 Daytona 500 on February 14.

Schedule

Tuesday, February 9

Busch Clash at Daytona - 7 PM (FS1)

For the first time ever -- and following the success of last August's Daytona Road Race -- the Busch Clash will be held on Daytona's 2.5 mile oval road course.

Wednesday, February 10

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 12:05 PM (FS1)

Daytona 500 pole qualifying - 7:30 PM (FS1)

Thursday, February 11

NASCAR Truck Series Practice - 5:35 PM (FS1)

Duels at Daytona - 7 PM (FS1)

The final four spots among the 40 available for the Daytona 500 are up for grabs in two, separate races that will determine starting position for all cars not on the front row. Thirty-six spots are already guaranteed.

Friday, February 12

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - 3:10 PM (FS1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - 4:35 PM (FS1)

NASCAR Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 - 7:30 (FS1)

Saturday, February 13

NASCAR Cup Series practice - 9:30 AM (FS2)

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - 10:40 AM (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series final practice - 12:05 PM (FS1)

ARCA Series Lucas Oil 200 - 1:30 PM (FS1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 - 5 PM (FS1)

Sunday, February 14

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - 2:30 PM (FOX)

Denny Hamlin, the defending champ, looks to become the first back-to-back-to-back Daytona 500 champion in history. 2020 Top-5 finishers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano promise a challenge, as does Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

Stories

Tampa's Aric Almirola Eyes Super Bowl-Daytona 500 Sweep

Full-Length Interviews