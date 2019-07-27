The third day of training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been closed Saturday due to the weather, according to a tweet by the Jaguars.

The post said in part, that due to inclement weather the practice will no longer be open to the public and that the safety of fans, players and staff is always a top priority.

RELATED: JAGUARS LIVE BLOG: Big hits from training camp 2019

The next day of training is set for Sunday, July 28: 8:45 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., and will be the first practice in full pads.

RELATED: ON YOUR SIDE: Dates of Jaguars' practices and how you can see them

The full tweet can be found below.