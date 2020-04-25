JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last year the Jaguars used their 3rd round selections on Quincy Williams out of Murray State and Josh Oliver out of San Jose State. This year they go to the powerhouse well of Ohio State for their 3rd round pick. Defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton is presence to be taken seriously on the inside half of the defensive line. The former Buckeye comes in at 6 foot 4, 320 pounds.

Hamilton played next to the 2nd overall draft pick in 2020, Chase Young. While Young received much of the spotlight, Hamilton did a good job of taking on blocks while still mounting a season where he was named third-team All-Big Ten for his efforts. In his final year at Ohio State he racked 28 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six sacks in 14 starts.

Hamilton ran a 5.13 forty yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine but posted 33 reps on the bench press in Indianapolis.