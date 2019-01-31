For the first time since that infamous Sports Illustrated interview, we heard from former Jaguar and current Ram Dante Fowler Jr. Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl 53.

It was during the S.I. interview that Fowler first discussed his arrests, suspension, being traded, the Jaguars collapse in 2018 and his battle with depression.

The Jaguars 3rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft opened up about being depressed after tearing his ACL his rookie year and having to sit out the entire season.

Fowler also said he felt the team gave up on him after the injury, and he couldn’t understand why he was not a starter.

As result, Fowler says he became depressed at one time and questioned his love for the game.

However, Fowler clarified things a bit on Wednesday when asked about his battle with depression during his stint with the Jags.

“It wasn't depressed I was kind of more like down trying to figure out what was the problem. What I needed to do get fixed. I was just going through some stuff. It is what it is and I was able to prevail. Bounce back and I feel I'm in a great place now," Dante Fowler Jr. said when asked about being depressed.

Fowler had a big play in the Los Angeles Rams overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

Fowler also played well during last year's AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as a Jaguar.

Fowler said Wednesday his ability to rise to the occasion in big games is a result of his dad prepping him for big moments since he was a baby boy.

He also added his life has changed for the better since he was traded to the Rams mid-season.