Florida State's head coaching search over the last five weeks was a trying time for fans.

Now comes the hard part.

Newly-minted head football coach Mike Norvell has already hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, just over 24 hours after first arriving in Tallahassee. He has begun piecing together his staff, bringing aboard his former partner-in-crime, Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and retaining long-time Noles assistant Odell Haggins. Haggins will coach the Noles in the 2019 Sun Bowl game.

But the Early Signing Period begins in less than a week.

Florida State has seen half a dozen recruits de-commit since Willie Taggart's firing.

One FSU player has already entered the Transfer Portal.

Norvell is up against the clock.

It's a much different situation than the one he entered at Memphis in December of 2015. The Tigers had just gone 9-3 and 10-3 the year before under Justin Fuente; that, of course, was a far cry from the 3-9 season they experienced in 2013.

"But he was able to get us to success we hadn't seen as a program," former Tigers offensive lineman Gabe Kuhn said.

Kuhn, who now works in sports radio in Memphis, was entering his redshirt junior season when Norvell came aboard.

"When he came in, there was resistance," Kuhn, a 2017 graduate of Memphis, explained. "He took over a winning program. We were 9-3, had some really good recruits that were under Justin Fuente, Anthony Miller [now of the Chicago Bears] was one of them."

Sure, there were "casualties" in the change of regime, players who transferred over Norvell's change of style. But those who remained would win -- a lot. Norvell went 38-19 in his four years in Memphis.

"He is really good when it comes to scheme. But there's a lot of learning. There's a learning curve involved with learning his offense," Kuhn said.

One of the biggest complaints Florida State's administration seemingly had about former head coach Willie Taggart was disorganization.

Kuhn, like FSU athletic director David Coburn did at Sunday's press conference, also calls Norvell "the most organized dude I've ever met."

"He is down to a 'T' what you're doing, when you're gonna be doing it," Kuhn said. "He's [also] very involved in what his players do off the field... he just wants to make sure everyone's as successful as they can be off the field and in the classroom as possible.

"And I think Florida State could use some of that."

And if he can win some games, too? Even better.