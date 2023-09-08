Beware of the Creekside Knights in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since Sean McIntyre took over as head coach of the Creekside Knights, the program has gotten better and better every year. McIntyre, who is entering his 7th season says his program is right where he wants it to be.

They went 9-3 and they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. From spring to summer workouts, the players say they've made major strides. In fact, 40 kids did not miss a single summer workout and their hashtag is work to win.

Coach McIntyre says he has a developmental program and the goal for his team goes far beyond just wins and losses.