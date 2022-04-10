Constellation Furyk & Friends features a stacked field and loaded fan experience

Former major winners such as Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, and Retief Goosen highlight this year's field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions event is back at Timuquana Country Club for the second straight year.

The field is stacked once again as it features past major championship winners such as John Daly, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, and Padraig Harrington.

Last year's winner, Phil Mickelson, will not be defending his title as he has been suspended by the PGA Tour after signing with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"Kind of knew it wouldn't be possible for him to be back here I have to say having him play last year was a huge boost for the event." tournament host Jim Furyk said.

"He won't be in the field, but we're going to have a lot of hall of famers and we're going to have everyone's favorite players over the age of 50. I'm excited about that and we've got a lot of positive to look forward to as well."

Fans will have several areas to watch golf and take in the fan experience.

Publix Tailgate Village is an open-air shaded venue next to the 17th hole with views of the 18th tee. Fans can enjoy food, drinks, and take in college and NFL football on massive video boards that will broadcast games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Circle K ParTee Porch is located on the 7th green and is right in the heart of the action. Fans will be able to watch from holes 7, 11 and 12.

Club 58 is a shared hospitality venue near the 17th green with views of the 10th green, 11th tee box, 12th green, 13th tee, 17th green and 18th tee. It features an exclusive player walkthrough from the 17th green to the 18th tee.

Furyk & Friends Highlights:

When and Where: The Constellation Furyk & Friends is set for October 7-9.

How to Get There: A water taxi will be available to pick up fans at the Winston Family YMCA & Haskell Company 30 minutes during tournament weekend. Fans can also park at the Orange Park Mall between JCPenney and DICK;s Sporting Goods and take a shuttle to Timuquana Country Club as well. That shuttle leaves every 15 minutes with the last bus leaving Timuquana Country Club 30 minutes after play ends.

For a Good Cause: In its first year the tournament raised $1.17 million for local charities and hopes to exceed that this year. Tournament charities include Family Links, Operation Shower, Blessings in a Backpack, Wolfson Children Hospital, MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, The First Tee, Hope for the Holidays, Habitat for Humanity, The Jacksonville Humane Society, and St. Johns Riverkeeper.

Salute to Service: Active duty and retired military will be able to go to the tournament for free.

Birdie Beers: The PGA TOUR Champions event will once again feature "birdie beers" this year. For every birdie made on the par-3 seventh hole fans can enjoy $2 beers for seven minutes.

Local Flavor: Several local food trucks will be featured at the tournament, including Mother Truckin' Pizza and The Tot Spot.