My father worked in retail his entire career rising from the ranks of sales associate to store manager.

From stores that don’t exist anymore, like Bradees, Zayre Corp., and Ames to behemoths like Walmart and Sam’s Club, Dad left his mark.

When I was lucky, I got to hang around the store with Dad when he worked – the toy aisle was always my favorite.

I always marveled at the amount of people buzzing about, carts full of merchandise, mile-long checkout lines and the sounds of the cash registers tendering sales.

Growing up in a family of eight, these retailers helped put clothes on our backs, food on the table and a roof over our heads.

Dad’s wacky schedule during the holidays kept him plenty busy and away from the house on many nights.

We didn’t complain. He had a job to do.

I don’t exactly know when the complaining started, but it seems like we’re greeted with an annual whine fest of people bellyaching about retailers keeping their employees away from their families.

Family is very important during the holidays and – like it or not – for retailers, sales are just as important.

A labor union website called labor411.org published an article Thursday chiding JCPenney for opening at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. “To say these chains are putting profits over people would be an understatement,” a portion of the article states.

The author’s main point of contention is JCPenney employees will not have enough time to eat Thanksgiving dinner with their families.

They’ll be OK. Their families will save them some turkey.

But who’s going to save JCPenney?

The retailer turned 117 this year while closing 27 stores with more closures predicted in 2020. As sales continue to decline, JCPenney may soon go the way of Sears.

Retailers earn nearly a quarter of their annual sales during the winter holidays – Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 – according to the National Retail Federation.

If those sales were deeply cut, we wouldn’t have to complain about retail workers missing out on Thanksgiving turkey because they wouldn’t have a job.

Harold Goodridge, is Digital Director at First Coast News and an award-winning columnist. The views shared in this column are his.