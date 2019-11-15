Looking back on all that has happened this week, I have some thoughts. Covering stories that involved harm to children are the worst stories to cover. I covered the search and eventual discovery of little Lonzie Barton years ago and though every case is different, there was something that stuck out in my mind that was similar to Taylor Williams' case.

Going beyond the horrific idea that a mother could be involved in the death of her own innocent child, there was another similarity. People saw something wasn’t right, but didn’t speak up.

People failed Lonzie and Taylor.

Reading the arrest report, it says a neighbor often saw little Taylor alone in the window of the apartment or walking around the apartment complex alone, looking for her mother. Even walking Taylor back to her apartment, reportedly seeing the dirty living conditions inside – but putting her inside and waiting for her to lock the door and then leaving.

In little Lonzie’s case, a February 2017 Duval County Medical Examiner report revealed he had suffered abuse, including rib fractures and blunt-force trauma to his ribs and skull around the time of his death.

There were red flags that something was terribly wrong in the lives of these children.

There used to be a saying that “it takes a village to raise a child, but nowadays we are much more in the “mind your own business” mentality and there are children suffering in our community because of it.

Rarely, does child abuse or neglect happen in a vacuum. There are often signs something terrible is happening behind closed doors. It can be difficult stepping up to raise concerns about your family member, neighbor or friend, but let me ask you this - if you don’t speak up for that child, who will?

DCF Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873

Katie Jeffries is a reporter and anchor of Good Morning Jacksonville. Find more stories like this on her Facebook page.