The following commentary was written five years ago by First Coast News Assistant News Director Annie Hammock.

Diffusion of experience, I believe, accounts largely for the political divide that grows more venomous every time time a talking head screeches ad nauseam about the heinous conspiracies of destruction about to be wrought by those who dare to think differently. There is little common experience when big news happens, because the audience is spread over hundreds of information channels (blogs, news websites, social networking, etc). Not even a shared platform guarantees a shared reality. The big three networks and various cable options mediate our experiences in disparate ways, and while we all still talk about those big stories, it is no longer from a common perspective.

When the shuttle Challenger exploded 25 years ago today, you could feel that hesitant hush as if it were echoing across the nation. We all stared at the confusing cloud of smoke and steam, knowing everyone watching was seeing what we saw (or didn’t see), holding our collective breath, willing the shuttle to pierce the veil and ease our anxious minds. One second turned to 10 and 10 more. Then contrails began falling away from the obscured center and our hopes fell with them.

What we did not see, is what I fear would assault us now in a similar disaster: the immediate recriminations, diatribes by outraged commentators rushing to blame some policy or administrative decision, as if politics trumps physics. In 1986, it felt like the nation was given time to grieve, to simply honor and remember those lost before any finger-pointing began.

And there were recriminations. Was NASA under too much pressure to perform? Did government policies force the hands of engineers who might have otherwise chosen to wait for a warmer day? What was lacking then, that we would undoubtedly see now, is a serious attempt to lay the lives of the lost astronauts on the sitting president’s doorstep. In 1986, Democrats stood next to Republicans, quietly shedding tears during Ronald Reagan’s eloquent requiem, no shame in sharing the emotions of their fellow lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation.

My memory is that we were not only grieving as a nation, we were later asking the same questions as a cohesive whole. Was this tragedy avoidable? What must we do better next time and the time after? Our experience was common and thus our concerns were common. But even that might not have happened had the Challenger not had a special guest on board.

By the time of STS-51-L, shuttle launches were routine. CNN was the only network that routinely covered them. The inclusion of civilian Christa McAuliff made it noteworthy enough to grab the attention of the big three. I was working an overnight shift and very clearly remember writing up the copy when the crew passed her a shiny new apple for the teacher.

After the disaster, the networks went back to covering the shuttle more fully. And I was in the control room for numerous launches. There was always a palpable tension until the boosters safely separated. Sometimes I’d catch myself with my eyes closed anxious to get past that 73 second mark.

Soon the nation will have a completely new system for moving our astronauts to the International Space Station and back. And the inaugural launch is sure to be seen by millions of people around the world. But no matter the result, our experiences will be nothing like what happened with the Challenger disaster. Instead of forging a shared cultural memory, the event will create innumerable splintered perceptions. We may hope for someone to pierce the veil of the resulting rhetoric, but in the end, all we may see is smoke.

