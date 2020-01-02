What does it mean to be a Chiefs fan? Especially now, as we are just days out from Super Bowl Sunday? As a lifelong Chiefs fan who has spent way too many Sundays emotionally impacted by the score of a game, it’s difficult to adequately put into words. To get a more clear answer, I suggest you watch the video posted above this article, but if not, I can give you a brief rundown.

At the heart of being a Chiefs fan is truly always believing. Always. No matter what. No matter how many losses in the playoffs you’ve endured, you never give up.

Being a true Chiefs fan means you are dedicated no matter the weather. It means you are often tailgating in subzero temperatures. It means barbeque is always nearby. It means buying massive, overpriced mugs of hot chocolate (or more adult beverages) in the stadium to keep your insides from freezing at halftime because you still have a lot of yelling and sign-waving to do.

It means spending years of your childhood perfecting the correct arm movement for the tomahawk chop so you can be in unison with the entire stadium and make your presence known, because a Chiefs fan is not just watching from the sidelines, a Chiefs fan is participating every step of the way.

Being a Chiefs fan means being LOUD. We are actually known for being loud. We’ve set records as a stadium! (I’m pretty sure my own family has set records just in our neighborhood but that’s another story.)

It means still believing week after week, year after year, that we will win despite infuriating calls, like ill-timed icing the kicker strategies (I’m still not over that one).

It means watching and learning about NFL greats like Tony Gonzales, Priest Holmes, Dante Hall, Jamaal Charles, Eric Berry, Nick Lowery, Derrick Thomas and many more who did not make it to the Lombardi trophy like they deserve.

Yes, we did made it the first “Super Bowl” back in 1967, which is great, but unfortunately we lost to Green Bay. And yes, we eventually claimed sweet victory in 1970. (I’m sure that was wonderful, but I wasn’t alive.)

It’s been 50 years since we even graced the Super Bowl game; technically 30 years for me, but it’s been a long 30 years! Finally, our Knight in Shining Armor, our long awaited “Mahomie," our “Mahomes Sweet Home," our “MVPat," Patrick Mahomes, who is plastered all over Kansas City by the way, is here to take us all the way.

He and his teammates deserve it. Andy Reid deserves it. We deserve it Chiefs Kingdom!

It’s impossible to be put the amount of emotion I feel into a brief web article or video, but I can tell you, we are the most dedicated and passionate fan base you will ever find.

Lastly, I would like to say, ‘How ‘bout them Chiefs?!’

What's it like being a 49ers fan? Our executive producer, Mike Massey gives his take below: