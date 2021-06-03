Comeback for the ages! EWC gets first win of the season 21-20 over Erskine

To say the odds were stacked against Edward Waters College would be an understatement.
They suffered a 53-0 shellacking at the hands of Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad in their season opener. Head coach Greg Ruffin and offensive coordinator Jean Dessein were relieved of their duties last week. Defensive coordinator Joseph Carter was named interim head coach, and the remaining Tigers coaches shuffled around to fill vacancies.
On top of that: the Tigers' long-awaited home football stadium would not be ready as expected for their lone, home contest of the abbreviated, 2021 spring season. The school is still working on expanding the press box. Thus, the Tigers would once again have to play a "home" game at a nearby high school -- in Saturday's case, Westside High School.
EWC went down 20-0 early to Erskine College on a dreary, rainy March day. They trailed 20-7 at half.
No chance of a comeback, right?
Wrong.
Edward Waters (1-1) scored 21 unanswered points behind their two-headed monster at quarterback of Karon Johnson (13 carries, 106 yards, touchdown) and Roshard Branch, en route to a 21-20 win. The win is the team's first since October 12, 2019.
EWC has just two games remaining on its shortened, 2021 schedule and both contests are on the road. The Tigers will travel to Rome, Georgia, to face Shorter College on March 20; they'll also hit the road in a rematch with Erskine on March 27.