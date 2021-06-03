Comeback for the ages! EWC gets first win of the season 21-20 over Erskine

Down 20-0 in the first half and in their first game under interim head coach Joseph Carter, the Tigers score 21 unanswered to notch their first win of the season

To say the odds were stacked against Edward Waters College would be an understatement.

They suffered a 53-0 shellacking at the hands of Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad in their season opener. Head coach Greg Ruffin and offensive coordinator Jean Dessein were relieved of their duties last week. Defensive coordinator Joseph Carter was named interim head coach, and the remaining Tigers coaches shuffled around to fill vacancies.

On top of that: the Tigers' long-awaited home football stadium would not be ready as expected for their lone, home contest of the abbreviated, 2021 spring season. The school is still working on expanding the press box. Thus, the Tigers would once again have to play a "home" game at a nearby high school -- in Saturday's case, Westside High School.

EWC went down 20-0 early to Erskine College on a dreary, rainy March day. They trailed 20-7 at half.

No chance of a comeback, right?

Wrong.

Edward Waters (1-1) scored 21 unanswered points behind their two-headed monster at quarterback of Karon Johnson (13 carries, 106 yards, touchdown) and Roshard Branch, en route to a 21-20 win. The win is the team's first since October 12, 2019.