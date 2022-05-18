Columbia baseball making first state semifinal appearance in program history

The Tigers will face Eau Gallie in the 5A semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. in Naples.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — From here on out, Columbia baseball is adding to its program's history as it gears up for its first appearance in the state semifinals.

Tigers teachers, students, and parents sent the team off to Naples Wednesday ahead of their matchup with Eau Gallie.

"Couldn't have asked for anything better it's a great place to be and I would recommend anyone be a Tiger," head coach, Chris Howard, said.

Howard added the Tigers comradery has helped lift the team to its best season in school history.