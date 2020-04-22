University of North Florida students set to graduate during the Spring of 2020 will get a virtual celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Wednesday alert by the school.

UNF said the virtual celebration will take place on May 1 on its website. The achievements of the students will be honored via messages from leadership, special videos, graduate listings and links to other graduation-related department activities and recognitions.

During the week leading up to the celebration, UNF will highlight graduates on the official UNF Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media pages.

UNF is planning to hold a live ceremony for the graduates in the future, but a date has not yet been determined.

“While we are truly disappointed that a traditional on-campus commencement ceremony cannot be held at this time, the University is excited to celebrate our wonderful seniors who have worked incredibly hard to reach the completion of their degrees,” said UNF President Szymanski. “We passionately believe those who earn a UNF degree deserve to be honored. We hope these celebration initiatives allow our students the opportunity to take pride in their many accomplishments at the University and the hard work it took to achieve this milestone.”