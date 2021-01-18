Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistant coaches fired "for cause"

Pruitt coached the Vols for three seasons, finishing his time at Tennessee with a 16-19 record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR has confirmed with a high-level University of Tennessee administrator that Tennessee is parting ways with football head coach Jeremy Pruitt, firing him "for cause."

Pruitt, along with Tennessee assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, were among those fired. They all received ‘Notice of Intent to Terminate’ letters on Monday.



Sources said the decision had a reason but have not yet confirmed the cause.

A high-level source at the university said UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has also decided to retire after a national search.

Pruitt coached the Vols for three seasons, finishing his time at Tennessee with a 16-19 record.

Pruitt’s final game at Tennessee was a 34-13 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium.

Pruitt, a former defensive coordinator at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama, joined Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2017, after Butch Jones was fired mid-season.

In 2018, Tennessee finished with a 5-7 record, including two of the biggest wins during Pruitt’s tenure, a road victory against No. 21 Auburn and a home win against No. 12 Kentucky. The Vols lost its final two games of the season, failing to make a bowl.

In 2019, after starting the season 2-5, Tennessee won its final six games of the season, capping things off with a comeback win against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Vols finished the season 8-5, just its third season with at least eight wins since 2008.

During a COVID-19 shortened season, Tennessee extended its win streak to eight games, before dropping six games in a row, tying a program record for the longest losing streak in a single season. Tennessee eventually snapped the streak with a 42-17 win against Vanderbilt.