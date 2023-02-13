Police identify 43-year-old suspect accused of opening fire on Michigan State's campus

Michigan State University Police said they believe Anthony McRae turned the gun on himself. He has no known links to the university.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety say the person accused of shooting at least five people and killing three on the East Lansing campus has died.

Authorities said during a news briefing Tuesday morning they believe the gunman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MSU Police said early Tuesday morning that 43-year-old Anthony McRae was confronted by law enforcement before he died. He has no known links to the university.

According to online Michigan Department of Corrections records, McRae was previously convicted of a firearms charge dating back to 2019 in Ingham County.

According to an MDOC spokesperson, an officer arrested McRae for carrying a gun without a concealed weapons permit. He pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded firearm and was ordered to serve probation.

He left probation in 2021.

Prior to his arrest, McRae had four counts of driving with a suspended license from 2006 to 2008 all in Lansing or Eaton County.

Photos of the suspect were released around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police had described the suspect as a Black male who is shorter in stature, was wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and also wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.

Officials said the suspect was on foot for a time and was last seen walking out of the Michigan State University Union building before being found.

Investigators say there is no longer a threat to campus, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

All campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours. This includes athletics, classes and other campus-related events.

