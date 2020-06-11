What you need to know ahead of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Everything you need to know about the tailgating ban, parking and COVID-19 safety measures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The annual Georgia-Florida football matchup at TIAA Bank Field will look a little different this year due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affectionately known as the "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," one of the most drastic differences this year will be a ban on tailgating in stadium parking lots.

"Tailgating has been a long-standing tradition for the annual Georgia-Florida football game, but due to the current pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted," said the City of Jacksonville in an October press release. "This regulation is a provision of safety and protection."

Fans without tickets to the game are strongly encouraged by the city to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on attending Saturday's game.

Game Details

The game will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field

Parking & Gate Info

Stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early at TIAA Bank Field

All 88 gates will be available for entry and there will be new magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets

After entering, fans will then proceed to the new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned

Face Coverings

Face coverings that completely cover one’s mouth and nose are required at TIAA Bank Field. Guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, except when actively eating and drinking.

Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to disciplinary measures

Increased Safety Measures

TIAA Bank Field will have over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the lower and upper concourses, plaza and premium spaces

Physical distancing signage, including directional arrows, queue line spacing indicators and safety reminders have been posted throughout the stadium

All concession stands and restrooms will be open and all payments inside the stadium will be contactless. Cash will not be accepted for stadium transactions