Vendors hopeful for customers at Georgia-Florida game

This is typically a booming time for small businesses around the tailgate lots, and brings tens of millions in economic impact each year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The game will go on, but with fewer fans inside and some new rules out in the parking areas outside TIAA Bank Field for the Georgia-Florida game.

A hot grill and an order-up -- inside the Slice N Dice food truck, Stephanie Frazier and Vivian Moody have been cooking for hours. Part of a long day — and long weekend.

“This year we decided to do Florida-Georgia,” Frazier said.

Packing up the truck and driving from Lawtey with owner Chris Davis’ blessing, Frazier is hoping as parking lots fill and fans arrive that they’ll be a bit busier.

“I mean we wanted to be a part of it,” Frazier said, smiling.

The streets were quiet Friday afternoon as rain pushed some inside their RVs. But an optimistic Frazier looks forward to Saturday, and said so far the customers they’ve had are making it worth the experience.

“Everybody’s friendly, everybody’s 'hey how you doing, welcome to this side of town,'" she said.

Frazier said Saturday the food truck will be serving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on East Adams Street.