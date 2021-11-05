UGA linebacker suspended amid Athens-Clarke County Police investigation

11Alive's UGA insider Radi Nabulsi said Adam Anderson is not expected to play in Saturday's game against Missouri.

ATHENS, Ga. — The status of University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson remains unclear, as he is under investigation by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

In a letter to UGA, Anderson's attorney Steve Sadow asked the university to reconsider his suspension from the team amid the investigation.

UGA Head Football Coach Kirby Smart said in a statement that they are aware of the police department's investigation.

“We are aware of the report, and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols,” Smart said in a statement.

11Alive's UGA insider Radi Nabulsi said Anderson has been at the team facility this week but he has not been practicing and he's not expected to play in Saturday's game against Missouri.

The Bulldogs’ defense has been in the spotlight all season, coming out No. 1 with the starting outside linebacker at the forefront of the team’s success. Anderson played in Georgia's 34-7 win over the University of Florida last weekend.