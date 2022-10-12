Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy

Regardless of the finish for Bennett, his eyes are set on a New Year's Eve battle with Big Ten foe Ohio State in the CFP semifinal game in Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award.

Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, TCU QB Max Duggan, and USC QB Caleb Williams, who won the award in a landslide.

Despite Bennett finishing last among the invitees to the Lincoln Center in New York City, he has a lot to be proud about. He was the first Georgia player to finish as a Heisman finalist since 1992, when Garrison Hearst rushed for over 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bennett would have become the first Dawgs player to win the award in 40 years had his name been selected -- back when Herschel Walker won overwhelmingly with 525 first place votes.

It took 544 first place votes for Williams to secure his Heisman nod on Saturday night, as he finished with just over 2,000 of a possible 5,062 points. Bennett finished with 36 place votes, and still held a fairly sizeable gap over the fifth and sixth place finishers, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker and Alabama QB Bryce Young.

If Bennett had won, he would have became the second-oldest Heisman winner in college football history at 25-years-old. Florida State QB Chris Weinke won it in 2000 when he was 28.

Regardless of the finish for Bennett, his eyes are set on a New Year's Eve battle with Big Ten foe Ohio State in the CFP semifinal game in Atlanta, as he and third-place finisher CJ Stroud will look to lead each of their respective teams to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.