Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

Here's what we know about what the Bulldogs are planning for a celebratory parade.

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs.

For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious concern to now turn to: How and when to party.

Just hours after the big win, the Bulldogs announced their plan for Saturday's Championship Celebration.

It will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a parade along Lumpkin Street on the UGA campus. A Dawg Walk will follow that at 1 p.m. and an official program will take place inside Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.(gates will open at 12 p.m.).

Due to ongoing construction on the south side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year's championship celebration:

Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed through the Tate Student Center Plaza.

Entry for the program will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.

Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m., the team said.